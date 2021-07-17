E. coli found in water supply for New Mexico music camp

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau announced Friday a “boil water advisory” is now in effect for the Hummingbird Music Camp. A press release states the camp was required to issue the advisory on July 15 after E. coli was detected in repeat water samples from their water distribution system.

Officials say Hummingbird Music Camp is a non-community public water system that serves around 150 people. The advisory applies only to drinking water and does not extend to surrounding water systems.

The NMED advises water users at the camp to boil their water for three minutes before:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea, and other drinks

Making ice

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using water to feed a baby

Brushing Teeth

Using water for pets

The NMED says the water’s E. coli indicates the water may have been in contact with sewage or animal wastes and could contain disease-causing organisms. Children, the elderly, and immuno-compromised individuals are at an increased risk for illness.