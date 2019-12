SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the state lawmaker accused of driving drunk is scheduled to begin Monday.

In June, Senator Richard Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after rear-ending another car in Espanola. Martinez’s two-day trial is slated to start Monday in Santa Fe.

If he’s found guilty on both charges, he could face a maximum of 180 days in jail.