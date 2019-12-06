DWI charge dismissed against New Mexico police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The DWI charge against a police officer has been dismissed, but she’s not necessarily off the hook.

Witnesses saw Stephanie Carbajal swerving on Highway 70 in Las Cruces last month. They say she also passed out several times.

When officers pulled her over, Carbajal got out of the passenger side, claiming she wasn’t the driver — but there was no one else in the truck. She refused to take a field sobriety test.

She was charged with aggravated DWI. Prosecutors say they have temporarily dismissed the charge so they have more time to collect evidence and can re-file, a common thing in criminal cases.

Carbajal remains on paid administrative leave.