Dutch Bros. Coffee opens second Rio Rancho location

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Dutch Bros. Coffee quickly became popular in Rio Rancho, and Friday morning, they’re opening a second location. When the first Rio Rancho location opened a few months ago, lines were wrapped around the building, now a second location on Rio Rancho Boulevard is open for business.
The drinks available include smoothies, lemonades, and of course, their special blends coffee.
Related Coverage:
- Dutch Bros. Coffee donates $5K to provide Rio Rancho students with meals
- Residents excited for opening of Dutch Bros. Coffee
- Dutch Bros Coffee craze continues
- Dutch Bros opening two Rio Rancho locations