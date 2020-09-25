Dutch Bros. Coffee opens second Rio Rancho location

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Dutch Bros. Coffee quickly became popular in Rio Rancho, and Friday morning, they’re opening a second location. When the first Rio Rancho location opened a few months ago, lines were wrapped around the building, now a second location on Rio Rancho Boulevard is open for business.

The drinks available include smoothies, lemonades, and of course, their special blends coffee.

