Duo to turn old Clovis train station into restaurant

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – One southeast New Mexico community is finding a way of bringing in new business while preserving history. One duo is turning the original train station in Clovis into a restaurant. “The train station is the oldest still standing building in Clovis, built-in 1907,” said part-owner Clay Franklin.

The original train station was a stopping point for trains traveling from California to Chicago. Franklin and Tate Nichols wanted to bring the historic building back to life. So they decided to restore it and make it into a restaurant. “Everything that was built in this town was shipped in, and most of that was shipped in through the railroad,” Franklin said.

They purchased the building in 2016 which was being used as a railroad museum and they wanted to use all of the old artifacts in the design of the restaurant, The Rails.

Franklin who is in charge of the remodel said there is just something about the old building that adds an extra feel to the place. He loves how Main Street Clovis has been partnering with investors to refurbish and bring back the city’s historic buildings. The train station was put on the National Historic Register in 1996.

“It’s imperative and we want people to value them as much as we do, I mean they tell our community history, they are the reason we are here,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, the executive director for Main Street Clovis. She says they have multiple projects across the city that are brining many 100-year-old building like the Lysium Theater back.

The owners said they expect construction to be complete later this year and plan to open soon after.

