Dumpsters at all Gila National Forest for recreational users only, not household garbage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The Quemado Ranger District in the Gila National Forest has noticed an increased amount of household garbage in dumpsters at the Quemado Lake Recreation Area.

According to a news release, the dumpsters at all the Gila National Forest recreation sites are only to be used by recreational users to throw away the trash created while visiting the forest. The dumpsters are emptied by Forest Service employees 1-2 times per week and not for the public to throw household garbage.

Forest officials say by throwing household garbage in these dumpsters, it fills them up faster and then recreational users don’t have a place to dump their trash. Also, excessive garbage attracts wildlife to the recreational areas.

If you are a resident in Catron County, you can take your household garbage to Catron County Solid Waste Convenience Center.