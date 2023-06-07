ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several actors from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will be making a return trip to Albuquerque this month as guests of Duke City Comic Con.

Raymond Cruz, Tait Fletcher, Cesar Garcia, Frances Lee McCain, and Peter Diseth are all slated to be guests at the event.

Duke City Comic Con will take place June 16 through 18 at the Albuquerque Convention Center

Actors from the George Lopez Show, Back to the Future, and Star Trek are also slated guests.

There will also be a cosplay contest for fans who are dressing up.