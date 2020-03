NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All New Mexico courts are extending the due dates for fines and fees.

Under the order of the state Supreme Court, people now have an extra 30 days to make and payments originally due between March 19 and May 29. The extension does not apply if the amount is already past due. The goal is to offer a break to people struggling to make ends meet, as well as reduce the number of people showing up to court for traffic and other minor cases.