Drunk driver crashes into law enforcement academy driving track

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man could soon be facing charges after New Mexico State Police say he drove his car onto a law enforcement driving track while they were teaching.

Officials say officers were teaching driving techniques at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe Monday afternoon when 23-year-old Jose Jimenez drove through the fence and onto the track.

According to a press release, Jimenez was traveling south on Meadows Road when he crossed oncoming lanes, drove through a field on the northeast corner of South Meadows Road and Camino Entrada, crossed Camino Entrada, and then drove through the fence surrounding the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk. No officers or participants that were training at the track were injured.

No other information has been released, New Mexico State Police are investigating the case.