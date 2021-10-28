Drugs, guns, cash seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents at New Mexico checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man authorities describe as a criminal gang member attempted to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint with drugs, guns, and cash in the vehicle. Border agents said they smelled the odor of marijuana when the compact car approached the checkpoint on Interstate 10 just west of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The occupants of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, agreed to have their car further inspected, and that’s when a drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to possible narcotics inside.

Agents said they found various amounts of heroin, marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, liquid methamphetamine, and fentanyl and oxycodone pills inside the car, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Additionally, agents found a handgun, automatic rifle, and $17,128 in cash.

Agents arrested the man and woman, both U.S. citizens, and turned the contraband over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said the seizure is a reminder of the critical role that the checkpoints and specialty units like the K-9 Program play in the agency’s daily operations.

“Keeping drugs out of the hands of the most vulnerable in our society, the children is of particular importance in protecting our local and neighboring communities,” Chavez said in a statement.