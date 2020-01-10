Drug dealer will not receive reduced sentence

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A drug dealer who killed a woman while fleeing from police fought to have his sentenced reduced but failed.

Lonnie Dean was running form undercover agents in Valencia County in 2011 when he ran a stop sign south of Belen and hit another car, killing Roberta Torres.

Dean was sentenced to 10 years for her death, 20 years in federal prison for drug charges and fleeing. Dean recently appealed that federal sentence because the sentencing guidelines for the crimes he was convicted of have since changed.

The court ruled he was not eligible for a reduction because of the specifics of his case.