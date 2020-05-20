1  of  2
Drowning reported at Abiquiu Lake

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Police Dive Team is searching for a drowning victim at Abiquiu Lake in northern New Mexico. New Mexico State Police say they were called out to Abiquiu Lake on May 19 at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Witnesses say a 19-year-old was swimming Tuesday when he went underwater and didn’t resurface. Multiple people tried to locate the man without success, so the dive team was called in. His name has not been released.

