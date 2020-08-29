Drought-affected local businesses can now apply for federal loans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local businesses affected by the drought can apply for federal disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans of up to $2 million to certain small businesses in 13 counties.

The administration say it’s supposed to cover revenue loss caused by the drought, which impacted many farmers and ranchers in the state. Small businesses interested in applying can do so online.