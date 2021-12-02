Drop off letters to Santa at Macy’s in support of Make-A-Wish during National Believe Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Believe Week, Macy’s stores, Make-A-Wish chapters, and community partners across the country will take part in Macy’s 14th Annual Believe Letter Writing Campaign. Make-A-Wish Director of Development Alex Rich and Macy’s stylist Dara Romero discuss the campaign and what it’s all about.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the help of donors, supporters, staff, and over 34,000 volunteers across the United States, a wish is granted, on average, every 33 minutes somewhere in the country. Make-A-Wish New Mexico grants over 100 wishes each year for children who are battling critical illnesses across the state.

National Believe Week runs from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 4 where Macy’s will make a donation to Make-A-Wish for every letter sent to Santa Claus online at macys.com/believe or that is dropped off at Macy’s stores.

Every letter written will lead to a $1 donation to Make-A-Wish through December 24. However, Macy’s pledges $2 for every letter received this week, doubling their $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish. This can lead to up to a total $2 million donation that will help the organization make the life-changing wishes of children come true.

Write a letter to Santa online by visiting macys.com/believe or visit Macy’s website to download a printable postcard that can be dropped off at a letterbox inside your local Macy’s.