Drivers deal with rock slides on northern New Mexico highway

VELARDE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year, the boulders are coming down onto Highway 68 in the canyon between Espanola and Taos. This week one of those tumbling boulders almost took out a driver.

A man said he was driving in the canyon between Espanola and Taos when he ran into this boulder head-on.

The locals said it’s more common than you might think.

“You can hear them tumbling off the top of the hillsides and you’re like well it’s rock season again, it’s rock season 2020,” said Scott Downs.

NMDOT officials said rocks tend to fall this time of year because the snow is starting to melt which loosens the ground.

They also have placed fencing and nets throughout the canyon to catch the rocks or at least slow them down.

