PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin railroad crossing repairs on US 70 from milepost 398 to milepost 399 in Elida starting May 2 at 8 p.m. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed overnight for repairs on May 3 at 10 p.m. The northbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on May 4.

There will be a detour on NM 206 to US 380 (Tatum) during the closure. The department said drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds.