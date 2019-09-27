Driver crashes into trench in Truth or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild scene in Truth or Consequences on Thursday.

After a driver crashed into an open trench. Photos from Carlos Padilla show the shocking scene off West Third Street.

The driver said the glare from the setting sun blinded him. There was also only a small cone indicating the danger ahead.

The trench was caused by some water line work in the area. The city had put a huge barrier on the other side of the road, but not the direction he came from.

The driver was not seriously hurt.