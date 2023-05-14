CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said a crash led to one person being taken to the hospital. The collision happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities claimed Highway 380, east of Roswell, was shut down for several hours after the driver of a pick-up pulling a trailer swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

When the other driver hit the front of the trailer, deputies said the left side of the car was peeled off and pinned the driver in the car. They were airlifted to the hospital, and their condition was not given.

New Mexico State Police are investigating.