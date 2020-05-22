Drive-thru customer attacks worker with pepper spray

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for a fast-food customer who pepper-sprayed an employee at the drive-thru Thursday.

Staff says the man ordered chicken fried steak, but at one point, got angry that he had to pay more to get a drink and a side. The young female employee took his money and made change but when she went to give him his order, he got even more angry and argued with the girl.

After quite some time going back and forth, the girl handed him his drink. Although it’s hard to see on the video, the employee said that was when he sprayed something at her from his car. After that, she moves back for a minute and tells her co-worker what happened.

They got a description of his car and he eventually drives away. The manager tells us the girl’s mouth and eyes then started bleeding and she could hardly see. She had to be taken to the hospital.

Santa Fe police are investigating. The car was a gold Honda Accord. Cameras did not capture the license plate, and a sign in the window made it hard to see the man’s face.

