Drive-in movie theater coming to Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Movie theaters have been closed in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic. Now the Village of Los Lunas is using an old BMX park as the location for a new drive-in movie theater.

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Popular in the ’50s and ’60s, drive-ins were eventually phased out, but because the pandemic has temporarily forced all indoor movie theaters to close; the drive-in is growing in popularity again.

Los Lunas Parks and Rec Department announced this week they’ll be turning Badlands BMX Racetrack on the corner of Highway 314 and Morris into a permanent drive-in theater. In the video released on Facebook, Parks and Rec director Jason Duran points out where the movie theater screen will be and explains their vision for the park.

Surrounding cities are also making these more of an option. Albuquerque turning the Balloon Fiesta Park into a drive-in theater once a week, giving people the opportunity to watch a movie and social distance. Los Lunas Parks and Rec says the Badlands Drive-In will remain even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

People say they’re excited about the drive-in. “There’s really nothing out here in this town for the kids or adults to go see, so I think it’s a great idea,” said Christina Maldonado, who says she and her family used to go to the movies regularly before theaters were forced to close their doors.

Crews were out on Thursday afternoon, laying and smoothing asphalt, hoping to have the drive-in ready by September. They estimate the lot will fit about one-hundred cars. Right now the movies will be free but they want to partner with local non-profits to raise money for local charities, through concession sales.

