SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will use drinking water as a temporary solution for recreation upkeep.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Mayor Alan Webber and city council approved temporary funding to allow drinking water for city-owned recreational facilities.

Currently the city is struggling with unsafe water being produced at their sewage plant. The city of Santa Fe is now planning to use only enough water for irrigation to keep turf alive at golf courses and fields.