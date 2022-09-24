The sun rises over the Navajo Nation Reservation on Sept. 24, 2020, near Pinon, Ariz. (Megan Marples/Cronkite News via AP)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Millions have been allocated to help the Navajo Nation with clean drinking water. The project is expected to take years to complete.

A project aimed at bringing drinking water to the Navajo Nation is getting a boost from the United States government. The government claimed that more than 40% of Navajo Nation households rely on hauling water for daily needs.

An Arizona company has recently been awarded a $73 million contract to oversee two pumping plants on the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project in the Navajo Sanostee Chapter in San Juan County.

The project, which consists of about 280 miles of pipeline, pumping plants, and two water treatment plants, is expected to be complete in 2027.