Dramatic video shows officers struggling to control unruly inmates

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Dramatic video shows a close-up look at what happened when corrections officers at a New Mexico jail were caught in the middle of a disturbance with some disobedient inmates.

It was a long day for corrections officers at the Sandoval County Detention Center, after some inmates tried to lock them out of their pod last month.

KRQE News 13 was told by a spokesperson with the detention center the incident started when a couple of inmates refused to go back to their cells. Video shows, as the guards made their way to the pod, the inmates were getting ready too, dumping water on the ground and putting chairs as barricades against the door.

Video shows when the guards got to the pod the inmates continued to refuse their commands and you can see an inmate use a garbage can to block the door. So the guards get a broomstick and some pepper spray to try and get in.

After failed attempts to get in, the guards finally get a breakthrough with a flashbang and are finally able to get in and take control of the unruly inmates.

KRQE News 13 has yet to hear back from the Sandoval County Detention Center on what, if any, charges those inmates will face for the altercation.

