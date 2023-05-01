NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tech Board of Regents accepted the immediate resignation of President Dr. Stephen G. Wells. According to a statement released by the regents, Dr. Wells. is stepping down due to health issues.

Dr. Wells served as the 17th president of the institution. He spent almost seven years as president of New Mexico Tech. The regents announced former president, Daniel H. Lopez, will act as interim president while they search for a new president. Lopez served in the role from 1993 to 2016.