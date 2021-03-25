‘Dr. Death’ television series now filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced that a new television series “Dr. Death” has started production in New Mexico. According to a press release from the Film Office, the series is produced by Northern Entertainment Productions LLC/UCP which is a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project is filming in Moriarty and Albuquerque in March. Directed by Maggie Kiley, the production reportedly will employ about 100 New Mexico crew members, five supporting New Mexico cast members, and 100 New Mexico background and extras.

The New Mexico Film Office states that actors Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and Joshua Jackson will star in the production. The project is based on the hit Wondery podcast “Dr. Death“, the true story of Christopher Duntsch, a star in the Dallas medical community.

The press release describes the story of the brilliant Duntsch, who was in the process of establishing a neurosurgery practice. However, while his patients entered his operating room for routine surgeries they would leave permanently wounded or dead.

Two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby set out to put an end to Duntsch’s practices. The series will explore the mind of Duntsch and the failures of the system that was created to protect patients. The New Mexico Film Office reports Duntsch will be played by Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater is cast as Kirby, and Alec Baldwin as Henderson.