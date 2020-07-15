Dozens of workers receive checks after wage theft ruling

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico workers received a check after federal officials ruled they were victims of wage theft. Back in December, 76 former and current employees of The Cleaning Authority claimed they were robbed of years of overtime. The Department of Labor ruled in their favor and Wednesday they were able to pick up their checks that recuperated their lost wages, a big help during this difficult time.

“Especially during this time we see domestic workers on the front lines providing services to our family and loved ones and make all of our other work possible,” said Marian Mendez-Cera of El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos. The organization is encouraging anyone who believes they’re the victim of wage theft to come forward.