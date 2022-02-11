NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Border Patrol says they found dozens of migrants being smuggled into the U.S. this week. They say Las Cruces agents thwarted one smuggling attempt on Monday when 20 adults were found inside a U-Haul at the I-25 checkpoint.

Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol

Then on Wednesday night, agents discovered 23 migrants in a small passenger van at the I-10 checkpoint. The drivers in both incidents are permanent residents and will face charges.

They came from Mexico and Central America. So far, agents in the El Paso sector say they have stopped 456 smuggling schemes this fiscal year.