BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The deadline for the governor to decide which projects get funded in this year’s Capital Outlay Bill is just two weeks away. Government agencies and law enforcement around the state are hoping their projects will make the final cut.

There are around 60 projects that are in line for state money, and some of the biggest projects are for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The priorities were for exactly what you’re seeing on there: it is the air unit. We did lose a helicopter so again making sure how does it better our community as far as patrol and assisting our deputies,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for about $3 million dollars. These funds include the purchase of a new helicopter after the loss of Metro 2, which crashed last July killing all four on board.

They are also trying to get money to help support the air unit, as well as get reality-based training simulators for deputies and to buy a shot-spotter system. The sheriff said his department is trying to keep up with the times.

“Everyone says, ‘hire more deputies.’ I agree with that, I do. But technology—at the same time you have to be advanced you have to be ahead of the criminals. They’re out there trying to think how to get around the system also.”

The state could also contribute almost a million dollars towards building a COVID-19 memorial at Mesa Del Sol and almost $1.5 million for a housing and treatment complex for homeless veterans near I-25 and Gibson.

There’s also money to help with more than a dozen road projects including work on Isleta and on east Central.