Dozens of New Mexico businesses on display following Capitol Christmas tree lighting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Capitol will have a very ‘enchanted’ Christmas this year.

Dozens of New Mexico businesses will be serving their products in DC, which includes a brewery located right next to where this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree was cut in the Carson National Forest.

“When we had this opportunity to provide some beer, some enchantment in a can as we like to say, for the ceremonies in DC, we just jumped at the chance,” said Michael Calhoun, who co-owns Red River Brewing.

Calhoun and his team sent 300, 32oz cans of three beers: the Capitol Christmas Tree IPA, Capitol Christmas Tree Amber Ale, and the Capitol Christmas Tree Blonde Ale.

“The label says Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your friends in Red River, New Mexico,” said Calhoun.

The cans will be cracked open at events following the tree’s lighting. It will be served alongside other popular New Mexican products, like food from El Pinto, Garcia’s Kitchen and sparkling wine from Gruet.

“This sort of opportunity only comes along infrequently, so we want to have the most fun with it as we can,” said Calhoun.

Over the next week, the tree will be decorated with ornaments and wrapped with a tree skirt also made in the state.

Following this year’s tree lighting on December 4, it will remain up until New Year’s.