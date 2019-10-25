Dozens of guinea pigs living in Santa Fe home concern neighbors

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 27: Guinea Pigs sit in a basket at the San Francisco Animal Care and Control July 27, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Disney’s new blockbuster film G-Force, which features computer generated Guinea Pigs that save the world, has animal activists worried that people will rush out to buy the small pet only to turn around and abandoned it soon after realizing that guinea pigs require an investment of time to care for them. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It started with just two, but quickly exploded into dozens of guinea pigs, all living in one Santa Fe home. The owner says she can’t stop the animals from breeding, and the city can’t do anything to stop her.

“It’s just that they’re so hard to control,” said the guinea pig owner in lapel video from earlier this month.

A Santa Fe Animal Welfare officer was called to the home to perform a welfare check. She first spoke to a concerned neighbor, who had noticed how many guinea pigs were now living across the street.

Neighbor: “She has a bunch of guinea pigs.”

The neighbor told the officer, neighborhood pets had also taken notice.

Neighbor: “He [other neighbor] was complaining because he found some dead ones ’cause his dogs been getting out.”

The officer did find dozens of guinea pigs, all living in the backyard of the home.

Animal Control officer: “I think at the point where you’re at, I wouldn’t totally consider it hoarding. You do have food, water, and shelter.”

In the city of Santa Fe, there is no ordinance governing the number of animals a person can have.

The city does not consider this a hoarder case and says the owner has agreed to pass on the animals to people for free. The city says she has already found homes for some of them.

When the animal control officer was at the home, there was a neighbor’s friend there to pick out two guinea pigs. It is not clear exactly how many of about approximately 50 are still at the home.

If you would like to contact the owner, Rosie Loffer, to adopt a guinea pig 505-395-8218.

Correction: The video for this story was taken down because it showed some file video of hamsters instead of guinea pigs.