NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of dogs have been rescued from an alleged case of cruelty in San Miguel County. The Humane Society of the United States says about 50 dogs and puppies were found Monday morning, living in filthy conditions with no access to food or water.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs were not spayed or neutered and several were pregnant. The rescued animals are now being transported to a temporary shelter to be checked out by a vet. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.