CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The 24th annual Corrales Art Studio Tour took over the village this weekend. It features more than 80 artists showing off their work in four galleries.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 25 de Agosto 2022
- Crime: Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
From watercolors to oils, even photography and prints, there was art to satisfy anyone’s taste. The art studio tour also included other venues showing off the skills of more than 50 art students from two elementary schools.