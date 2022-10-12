NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of projects in New Mexico are receiving funding from the state’s Healthy Soil Program. Roughly $1 million has been awarded to 51 different projects.

Recipients include farmers and ranchers, as well as businesses and nonprofits that work in the farming or agriculture sector. The overall goal of the program, started in 2019, is to support individuals and groups working towards improving soil health in the state.