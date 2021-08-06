Downtown Carrizozo receiving $8.5 million in renovations

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is spending $8.5 million on main street in downtown Carrizozo. The Department of Transportation says it’s to reconstruct two miles between mile markers 122 and 124.
The upcoming project will add sidewalk, drainage, and curb and gutter improvements. It will take two years to complete.