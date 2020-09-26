Double fatal head-on crash in Lea County under investigation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Thursday around 8:00 p.m., New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on U.S. 380 near milepost 220 west of Tatum, NM.

Officials say a 2011 Mercedes driven by a 47-year-old Albuquerque man, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 380. For still unknown reasons, the car crossed the center line and drove head-on into a 2-16 Ford pick-up in westbound traffic driven by 35-year-old Otis Kent “Kenny” Constock and passenger Melissa Nicole Constock, 34, along with their three children ages 6, 4, and 1. All were from Odessa, TX.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Constock died from crash-related injuries. Otis was pronounced dead at the scene and Melissa at an area hospital by the medical investigator. The three children suffered injuries and sent to area hospitals. The driver of the Mercedes suffered injuries and transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.