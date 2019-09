CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will see some changes at a busy Carlsbad intersection as the project to fill a brine well moves forward.

Crews are working to prevent the well where Highway 285 meets 62/180 from collapsing. Altogether, about 15,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day.

The Department of Transportation is moving the northbound ramp connecting the two highways during construction to minimize the effect on traffic.