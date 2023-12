RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Department of Transportation is investing in wildlife crossings on Mescalero Apache tribal lands. DOT is donating nearly half a million toward the Wildlife Crossings pilot program to improve wildlife crossings along Highway 70.

It will pay to build overpasses and underpasses to give animals a safe way to cross busy highways. The money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.