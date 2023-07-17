NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vitalant is urging the public to donate blood amid an emergency blood shortage. The nonprofit blood services provider says the available blood supply for patients has dropped by more than 25% since May.

Vitalant says the they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available. “If enough blood is not available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life threatening consequences,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said in a release.

Everyone is encouraged to schedule a donation, especially anyone with type O or O negative blood. For information on mobile blood drives and nearest donation centers, visit the Vitalant website.