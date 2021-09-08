Donations for Afghan refugees reach capacity at Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been such an outpouring of support for Afghan evacuees staying in New Mexico, Holloman Air Force Base does not need any more supplies donations for now.

Around 100 tons of materials have already been donated from around the region to support Operation Allies Welcome at the base outside Alamogordo. The Red Cross and Salvation Army say people can still help out by donating cash or keep an eye out for specific wish list items. For more information, visit alliesrefuge.org/volunteer/holloman-afb.