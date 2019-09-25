Dona County Sheriff’s Office investigates deputy-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, partnering with the Officer Involved Shooting Task Force are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

The incident happened on the 6600 block of Chula Vista Road in East Mesa area where two deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 11:00 p.m. The sheriff’s office reports that one deputy reported seeing a male with a gun allegedly approach deputies.

One deputy fired at the unknown male for reasons that are under investigation. The man was transported to an El Paso hospital with injuries.

The Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is made up of multiple agencies including the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and the New Mexico State University Police. The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave during the active investigation.