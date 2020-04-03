Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office request public’s help locating Las Cruces man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Mark Vincent Stewart, 40, left his home in the Barcelona Ridge area March 28 around 5 a.m. during what police say was a mental event and has not been seen since. Stewart is a caucasian male, last seen wearing khaki pants and a green pull over. Stewart has brown hair blue eyes, and is 6’2″ tall with a slim build. He may be barefoot carrying a laptop. If anyone has any information on Stewart’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

