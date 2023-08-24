DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – County officials are reminding residents to properly and safely dispose of used motor oil. Disposal at South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) is free for up to five gallons per day.

“Help us keep our water clean and our soil healthy for everyone,” Doña Ana County Codes Officer Jesus Fraire said in a press release. “Please do your part and help us protect our communities, deserts and wildlife.”

The county asks residents to not pour oil into arroyos or the desert. Doing so can impact drinking water.

A list of South Central Solid Waste Authority collection centers can be found at this link. Some automotive parts stores also take used oil.