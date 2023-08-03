DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County Health and Human Services staff will be opening community centers for members of the public to use as temperatures are expected to return to the triple digits during the weekend.
Community centers will be open throughout the weekend, as follows:
Butterfield Community Center
Address: 9350 Berry Patch Ln. in Las Cruces
Phone: 575-382-5237
Hours:
- Saturday closed
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Colquitt Community Center
Address: 625 Paseo Real Dr. in Chaparral
Phone: 575-525-5870
Hours:
- Saturday closed
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Dona Ana County Community Center
Address: 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Las Cruces
Phone: 575-526-8807
Hours:
- Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
La Mesa
Address: 744 San Jose Rd. in La Mesa
Phone: 575-233-1021
Hours:
- Saturday closed
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Organ Community Center
Address: 5880 Second St. in Organ
Phone: 575-386-4351
Hours:
- Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday closed
Radium Springs Community Center
Address: 12060 Lindbeck Rd. in Radium Springs
Phone: 575-523-8650
Hours:
- Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Vado-Del Cerro Community Center
Address: 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado
Phone: 575-233-0946
Hours:
- Saturday closed
- Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
The community centers are air-conditioned and offer seating areas open to residents of all ages, at no cost. Water and restroom facilities are also available.