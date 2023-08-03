DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County Health and Human Services staff will be opening community centers for members of the public to use as temperatures are expected to return to the triple digits during the weekend.

Community centers will be open throughout the weekend, as follows:

Butterfield Community Center

Address: 9350 Berry Patch Ln. in Las Cruces

Phone: 575-382-5237

Hours:

Saturday closed

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Colquitt Community Center

Address: 625 Paseo Real Dr. in Chaparral

Phone: 575-525-5870

Hours:

Saturday closed

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dona Ana County Community Center

Address: 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Las Cruces

Phone: 575-526-8807

Hours:

Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

La Mesa

Address: 744 San Jose Rd. in La Mesa

Phone: 575-233-1021

Hours:

Saturday closed

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Organ Community Center

Address: 5880 Second St. in Organ

Phone: 575-386-4351

Hours:

Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday closed

Radium Springs Community Center

Address: 12060 Lindbeck Rd. in Radium Springs

Phone: 575-523-8650

Hours:

Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Vado-Del Cerro Community Center

Address: 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado

Phone: 575-233-0946

Hours:

Saturday closed

Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The community centers are air-conditioned and offer seating areas open to residents of all ages, at no cost. Water and restroom facilities are also available.