Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 53-year-old Henry Serrano. Henry was las seen on July 12, 2020, on foot in Organ, New Mexico.

Authorities say he was wearing a turquoise t-shirt with a design on the front and has a tattoo of a rabbit head on his right shoulder. Henry is six-feet-tall, weighs 400-pounds, and has dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Henry Serrano, you’re asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-526-0795 or 911.

