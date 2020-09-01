Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile

MESILLA PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alexa Escobedo, 17, of Mesilla Park. The sheriff’s office says Escobedo was last seen leaving, on foot, the 4800 block of South Main in Mesilla Park on August 31, 2020, around 6:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Escobedo is described as a 5’03”, 180-pound Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair. Escobedo was last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts with blue/grey Nike tennis shoes. Escobedo was carrying a Victoria Secret duffle bag and a red purse. The sheriff’s office says it is unknown where she was headed or who she is with.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information on the whereabouts of Alexa Escobedo to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911.