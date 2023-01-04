NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is working with the local senior community to build relationships and check in on those in need. The program will have staff members regularly visit or call a senior who may not have family living in the area.

Staff members can help them get the resources they need as well as contacting out of town family about changes or problems that arise. The resident must be willing to accept a call or visit and be 60 years of age or older or have a qualifying health problem.

Residents or families interested in the program are asked to call the Doña Ana County sheriff’s office.