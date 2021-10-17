Doña Ana County officials seek positive ID of dead body

Warning: Some might find the images used in this story disturbing.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County officials are asking for help identifying a woman found dead Friday afternoon. Officials have released a picture of a tattoo on the woman’s body.

According to a post online, they found her near the Las Alturas frontage road, west of Interstate 10. They say she was possibly caucasian, between 20 and 35 years old, with shoulder-length hair, and a tattoo on her left wrist.

She was also last seen wearing dark blue shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department.