DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has been charged after a crash on Friday night. A child was in the vehicle when it rolled, police alleged.

The Hatch Police Department stated they were alerted to a vehicle rollover near the Canal and Jefferson intersection around 9 p.m. Friday. They claimed Cynthia Zuniga was driving the vehicle east on Canal Street, veered off the road, and flipped into a canal.

Police said a four-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Las Cruces hospital.

Authorities said they suspected Zuniga of being heavily intoxicated, which most likely caused the crash.

Zuniga was taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center and charged with aggravated DWI and child abuse.