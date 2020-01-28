Dona Ana County issues Silver Alert for La Mesa man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man from La Mesa, New Mexico. Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Alfred M. Perez.

Alfred was last seen on January 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. leaving a residence on LIster Drive in La Mesa on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, brown hiking boots, and a black hoodie.

Alfred is a Hispanic male who is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 161 pounds with black and gray hair, and brown eyes. He is missing and believed to be in danger if he is not found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at 575-526-0795.