DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Dona Ana County will soon be expanding their broadband internet reach with a new project with Ethos Broadband.

The Northern County Broadband project will invest $16 million to build infrastructure. The project will provide better access to more than 1,600 homes and over 100 small businesses between Salem and Radium Springs in southern New Mexico. The funding comes from the USDA Reconnect 4 grant.

“We are thankful to the USDA for the award of the Reconnect 4 grant and are excited to be working with Ethos Broadband on this effort,” said District 5 Commissioner Manuel Sanchez. The project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2026.